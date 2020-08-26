Bank of Marin Sells 455 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,570,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,890,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,986 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 960,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,050.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 760,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 694,201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. 836,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

