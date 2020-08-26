Bank of Marin Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.68. 349,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

