Bank of Marin Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,665 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $104.98. 1,828,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,295. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.32.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.