Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,000 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in ResMed by 751.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 47.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 41.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 17.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $950,650.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,809 shares of company stock worth $4,612,301. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $180.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,765. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.