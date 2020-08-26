Barometer Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 54.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.10. 75,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

