Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 0.9% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The owned about 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $50,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $253.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,064. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

