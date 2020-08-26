Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. 1,515,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -306.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,857 shares of company stock worth $8,727,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

