Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,755,165 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $139.15.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.