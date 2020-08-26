Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $36.35 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,957 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.3% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,147,845. The firm has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

