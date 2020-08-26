Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $221.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,258. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day moving average of $181.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

