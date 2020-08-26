Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.2% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.84. The stock had a trading volume of 987,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,895. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.