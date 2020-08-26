Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227,046 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

XOM stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. 31,125,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,312,256. The company has a market capitalization of $172.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

