Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 5,060 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.22. 1,879,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,421. The stock has a market cap of $296.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

