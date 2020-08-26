Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 6,435 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,490,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547,570. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

