Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 14.5%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares were up 14.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 668,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,155,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $150.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,275 shares in the company, valued at $64,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

