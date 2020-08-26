BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Up 33.5%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) rose 33.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.99 and last traded at $139.00. Approximately 14,467,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 4,368,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

