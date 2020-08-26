Binance USD Market Cap Tops $195.53 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008713 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $195.53 million and approximately $182.39 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.99 or 0.05602175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049087 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

