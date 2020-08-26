Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Down 6.7%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 5,571,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 21,161,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Biocept from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Biocept Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

