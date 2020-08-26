Birdchain (BIRD) Market Capitalization Tops $81,194.24

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Birdchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $81,194.24 and $9,207.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.01682330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00194976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00152226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,645,549 tokens. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

