BitCoen Market Capitalization Achieves $48,717.34 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoen has a market cap of $48,717.34 and $142.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.01503962 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,429.85 or 0.99446326 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.