Bitcoin Confidential Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,852.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.80 million and $1,852.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.52 or 0.05580384 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

