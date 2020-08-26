Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,448.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.67 or 0.05580740 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049184 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

