Bitcoin Interest Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $29,229.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00680068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00087019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00077706 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

