Bitcoin SV Trading Down 10.2% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $191.96 or 0.01683588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, Bitbns, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.55 billion and approximately $789.01 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00128390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00193348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,498,496 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Koinex, Upbit, CoinZest, OKEx, BigONE, MBAex, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Binance, Coinbit, Bitkub, Gate.io, Bittrex, IDAX, Bibox, Coinsquare, Hotbit, Huobi, Korbit, SouthXchange, WazirX, OTCBTC, Bitrue, Kraken, ZB.COM, BX Thailand, Indodax, Bitbns, Bithumb, CoinBene, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEx, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

