Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 415,974 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Docusign comprises 1.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.01% of Docusign worth $318,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,798.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 180,867 shares in the company, valued at $25,145,939.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,035,425 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.41. 3,560,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $229.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -183.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

