Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,580 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.4% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.82% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $512,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.02. The company had a trading volume of 295,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,909. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,754 shares of company stock worth $43,488,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

