BlockStamp (BST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. BlockStamp has a market cap of $1.71 million and $648.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003020 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000196 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000151 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,027,996 coins and its circulating supply is 26,485,030 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

