BlockStamp Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.15 million and $651.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003026 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002524 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000171 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,026,782 coins and its circulating supply is 26,483,816 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

