BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.88). Approximately 517,817 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $540.37 million and a PE ratio of -24.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.14%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

