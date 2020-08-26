BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 495. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (BHOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.