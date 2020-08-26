BOOM Price Hits $0.0016 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market cap of $1.22 million and $8,945.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.01668959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00194879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00151485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,420,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,389,983 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

