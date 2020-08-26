Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading Up 1%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,027,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,615,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BORR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.65.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.
Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.
