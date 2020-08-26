BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:BGHL) Shares Down 0.3%

BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:BGHL) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.45 ($0.21). 2,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 194.98 and a current ratio of 195.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82.

BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile (LON:BGHL)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP. It invests in a fund which invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.