Bounty0x (BNTY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,625.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $240,791.90 and approximately $5,625.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

