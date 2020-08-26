Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Trading 12.8% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG)’s share price traded up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 701,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 131,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price target on Bragg Gaming Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

