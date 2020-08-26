Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Up 1.2%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 90,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 154,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

