British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of BTLCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. British Land has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $8.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

