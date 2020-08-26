Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,340 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,970,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,891,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,434 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

