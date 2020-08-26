Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post sales of $240.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.63 million. Alkermes posted sales of $255.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $981.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $969.07 million to $991.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 1,059,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 123.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alkermes by 573.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 324,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 65.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

