Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Home Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 42,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.