Brokerages Anticipate Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,735,705. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,483,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after buying an additional 14,737,274 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,877,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after buying an additional 7,775,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after buying an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

