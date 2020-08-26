Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $92,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $231,035 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,432. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.