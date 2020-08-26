Brokerages Expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to report sales of $9.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.82 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $32.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.67 billion to $43.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 442,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 264,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 8,699,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
See Also: What is FinTech?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.