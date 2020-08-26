Brokerages Expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to report sales of $9.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.82 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $32.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.67 billion to $43.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 442,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 264,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 8,699,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

