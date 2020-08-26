Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.40 EPS

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of BNZL stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,440 ($31.88). The stock had a trading volume of 957,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,287.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,939.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,497 ($32.63).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.71) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.05).

In other news, insider Peter Ventress acquired 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.