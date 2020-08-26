Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.40 EPS

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of BNZL stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,440 ($31.88). The stock had a trading volume of 957,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,287.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,939.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,497 ($32.63).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.
In other news, insider Peter Ventress acquired 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.
