Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 47,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,738. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

