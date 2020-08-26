California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 193,370 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,695,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,370 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $494,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,412,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

