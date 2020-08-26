California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 84,324 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.51% of Zoetis worth $329,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,206. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

