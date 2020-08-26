California Public Employees Retirement System Has $376.08 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,709 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Chevron worth $376,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $86.13. 6,828,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,147,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

