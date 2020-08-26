California Public Employees Retirement System Has $450.95 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 110,232 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Walt Disney worth $450,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

