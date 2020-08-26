California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $650,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 38,303,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,727,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

